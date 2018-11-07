CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (CCI) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,901,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,585 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.70% of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH worth $322,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 0.4% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,710,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,370,426,000 after buying an additional 53,501 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 2.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,607,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $712,416,000 after buying an additional 155,279 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 18.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,399,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,167,000 after buying an additional 844,554 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 2.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,511,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,466,000 after buying an additional 90,484 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 2.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,798,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,704,000 after buying an additional 77,414 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH alerts:

In related news, Director Langenfeld Cynthia K. Christy acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.19 per share, for a total transaction of $95,571.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,774.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Garrison II sold 2,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.96, for a total transaction of $279,315.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,632,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CCI opened at $111.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.35. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH has a twelve month low of $98.85 and a twelve month high of $114.97.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This is a positive change from CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.60%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.67.

WARNING: “CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (CCI) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/crown-castle-in-sh-sh-cci-shares-bought-by-wells-fargo-company-mn.html.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.