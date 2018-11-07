CRTCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $110,060.00 (CRT)

CRTCoin (CURRENCY:CRT) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 7th. One CRTCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0374 or 0.00000395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CRTCoin has traded 90.2% lower against the US dollar. CRTCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $110,060.00 worth of CRTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded 51.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000888 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000094 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

GeyserCoin (GSR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

JIYO (JIYOX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CRTCoin Coin Profile

CRTCoin (CRYPTO:CRT) is a coin. CRTCoin’s total supply is 10,079,270 coins. CRTCoin’s official Twitter account is @crtcoincom. The official website for CRTCoin is crtcoin.com.

Buying and Selling CRTCoin

CRTCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRTCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRTCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CRTCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

