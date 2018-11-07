Cthulhu Offerings (OFF) Reaches One Day Volume of $0.00

Cthulhu Offerings (CURRENCY:OFF) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One Cthulhu Offerings coin can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. Cthulhu Offerings has a market capitalization of $10,721.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Cthulhu Offerings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cthulhu Offerings has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015190 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00149942 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00256544 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $675.82 or 0.10328145 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011610 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Cthulhu Offerings Coin Profile

Cthulhu Offerings’ total supply is 2,624,319 coins. The official website for Cthulhu Offerings is cthulhuofferings.tk. Cthulhu Offerings’ official Twitter account is @CthulhuOff.

Buying and Selling Cthulhu Offerings

Cthulhu Offerings can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cthulhu Offerings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cthulhu Offerings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cthulhu Offerings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

