Cutera (CUTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Cutera had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Cutera’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Cutera updated its FY 2018 guidance to $0.40-0.50 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $0.40-0.50 EPS.

Shares of CUTR traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.71. 650,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,256. Cutera has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $56.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.00 million, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Sidoti set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cutera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Cutera from $40.00 to $24.94 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cutera from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cutera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.24.

In other Cutera news, insider James A. Reinstein acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.02 per share, for a total transaction of $32,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 139,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,822.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

