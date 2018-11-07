CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.37. CVB Financial reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). CVB Financial had a net margin of 34.92% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $103.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.50 price target on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,155. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking, lending, and investment services. It operates in two segments, Banking Centers; and Dairy & Livestock and Agribusiness. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

