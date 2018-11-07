CVS Health (CVS) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CVS. Bank of America lifted their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $80.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.18.

CVS stock opened at $77.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $60.14 and a twelve month high of $83.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.22 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Kevin Hourican sold 8,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $642,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eva C. Boratto sold 13,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $1,027,076.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,409 shares of company stock valued at $3,392,097 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 7,100.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

