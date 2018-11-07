Cwm LLC Has $163,000 Holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Health Care (IHF)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in iShares Dow Jones US Health Care (BMV:IHF) by 213.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Health Care were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Health Care by 30.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Health Care by 9.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Health Care by 8.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Health Care by 42.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Health Care during the second quarter worth $127,000.

Get iShares Dow Jones US Health Care alerts:

Shares of IHF opened at $194.10 on Wednesday. iShares Dow Jones US Health Care has a 12-month low of $130.95 and a 12-month high of $172.85.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/cwm-llc-has-163000-holdings-in-ishares-dow-jones-us-health-care-ihf.html.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones US Health Care (BMV:IHF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones US Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones US Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.