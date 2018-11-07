CyrusOne Inc (CONE) Holdings Lifted by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CONE. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 106,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 20,710 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after purchasing an additional 24,256 shares during the period. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CONE. BidaskClub downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CyrusOne from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, MED lifted their price target on CyrusOne from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.81.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $55.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. CyrusOne Inc has a 52-week low of $43.49 and a 52-week high of $69.01.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($1.23). The business had revenue of $206.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.33 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 14.07%. CyrusOne’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.97%.

In other CyrusOne news, insider Kevin L. Timmons sold 7,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $495,237.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,054,548.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $665,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 519,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,575,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

