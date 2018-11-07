CytoDyn (CYDY) Given a $2.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CYDY. ValuEngine upgraded CytoDyn from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytoDyn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th.

Shares of CYDY opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. CytoDyn has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $134.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of -0.03.

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that CytoDyn will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CytoDyn Company Profile

CytoDyn Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the clinical development and commercialization of humanized monoclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection. Its lead product is PRO 140, a therapeutic anti-viral agent, which is in Phase IIb treatment substitution trial, Phase IIb extension study, Phase IIb/III pivotal trial, and Phase IIb/III investigative trial for HIV; and Phase II trial for graft-versus-host disease.

