D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $2.16 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.0% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 9,910.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $116.04 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $111.06 and a 12 month high of $129.51.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

