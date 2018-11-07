D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $4.21 Million Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lessened its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. PPG Industries makes up 1.9% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPG. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 32,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $16,223,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $107.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.36. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.37 and a 1-year high of $122.07.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.71%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PPG. ValuEngine upgraded PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Northcoast Research set a $114.00 target price on PPG Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.81.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

