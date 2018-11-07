D.B. Root & Company LLC Invests $377,000 in SBA Communications Co. (SBAC) Stock

D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,345 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,319,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,256,000 after buying an additional 14,838 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 12.2% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in SBA Communications by 5.5% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 13,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in SBA Communications by 39.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at $4,980,000. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $166.21 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $146.13 and a 52-week high of $177.67.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($1.64). SBA Communications had a net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.80.

In other news, Director Brian C. Carr sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $6,402,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,180 shares in the company, valued at $40,361,409. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,805 shares of company stock worth $12,693,203. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By "Building Better Wireless," SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services.

