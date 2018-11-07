DA Davidson Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Terreno Realty Co. (TRNO)

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2018 EPS estimates for Terreno Realty in a research note issued on Monday, November 5th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.27. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $39.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.69.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.68 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Orinda Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 88.07%.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

