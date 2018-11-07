Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $5,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVB. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,092,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,600,000 after purchasing an additional 232,456 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 16,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.20, for a total value of $1,311,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $180.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $152.65 and a 1 year high of $188.91.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.87). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 36.54% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $575.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.21%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVB. ValuEngine raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.24.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 287 apartment communities containing 84,043 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and 16 communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

