Daniel David Tempesta Sells 9,000 Shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) Stock

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) insider Daniel David Tempesta sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $155,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,311 shares in the company, valued at $4,953,241.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Daniel David Tempesta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 1st, Daniel David Tempesta sold 9,000 shares of Nuance Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $156,150.00.

On Friday, September 7th, Daniel David Tempesta sold 3,000 shares of Nuance Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $50,250.00.

On Tuesday, September 4th, Daniel David Tempesta sold 7,500 shares of Nuance Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $122,250.00.

On Wednesday, August 29th, Daniel David Tempesta sold 7,500 shares of Nuance Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $123,075.00.

Shares of NUAN opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $18.75.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $502.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.53 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NUAN. BidaskClub raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. Criterion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 140.1% in the second quarter. Criterion Capital Management LLC now owns 6,435,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755,121 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $42,251,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 27.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,050,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,984 shares in the last quarter. Numen Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $6,873,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 53.5% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,219,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,931,000 after acquiring an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to capture and document patient care on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions that ensure patient health information; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

