Daseke (DSKE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daseke had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $461.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. Daseke updated its FY 2018 guidance to EPS.

Daseke stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,604. The company has a market cap of $391.18 million, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Daseke has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $14.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Daseke by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 357,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Daseke by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Daseke by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Daseke by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 12,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Daseke in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The company transports heavy haul freight, defense and commercial arms, ammunition and explosives, radioactive cargo and hazardous materials, and commercial sheet glass, as well as offers 10-wheel drive-away services.

