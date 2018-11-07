DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (DBVT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DBVT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. BidaskClub raised DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

DBVT stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.03. The stock had a trading volume of 63,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,153. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.23. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $26.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBVT. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the second quarter worth $285,000. Exane Asset Management grew its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 17.9% in the second quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 36.7% in the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 136,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 36,798 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 842.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 119,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares in the last quarter. 44.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

