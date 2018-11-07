Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Hits New 12-Month High at $135.43

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $135.43 and last traded at $135.27, with a volume of 490343 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.10.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. Pivotal Research set a $119.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $501.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.22 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 7.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $192,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,474,490.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 383.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 28.6% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $1,575,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 21.7% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $341,000.

Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

