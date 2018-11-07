Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) Issues Earnings Results

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 103.52%.

Shares of NYSE DKL traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.53. 2,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,178. The company has a market capitalization of $769.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.20. Delek Logistics Partners has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $35.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.20%.

DKL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Delek Logistics Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

