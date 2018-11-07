Dell Technologies (DVMT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DVMT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,533,547 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 1,905,896 shares.The stock last traded at $97.86 and had previously closed at $92.10.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter. Dell Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a positive return on equity of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 23.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:DVMT)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Client Solutions Group (CSG), Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), and VMware. The CSG segment offers hardware, such as desktop personal computers, notebooks, and workstations; and branded peripherals, including monitors and projectors; third-party software and peripherals; and attached software, peripherals, and services comprising support and deployment, configuration, and extended warranty services.

