Delphi Technologies (DLPH) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.20-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.85-4.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.88 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delphi Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Delphi Technologies from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Delphi Technologies from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Delphi Technologies from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Delphi Technologies from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

DLPH stock opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Delphi Technologies has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $60.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 3.86.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Delphi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Delphi Technologies will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 5th. Delphi Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

In other Delphi Technologies news, Director Frank J. Dellaquila purchased 750 shares of Delphi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.00 per share, with a total value of $66,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,802. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan M. Suver sold 1,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $111,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,915,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

