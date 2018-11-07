Deluxe Co. (DLX) Stake Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,927,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 103,719 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $127,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Deluxe by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,881,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,412,000 after buying an additional 538,145 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Deluxe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,361,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,361,000 after buying an additional 12,967 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Deluxe by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,223,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,031,000 after buying an additional 38,406 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Deluxe by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,127,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,648,000 after buying an additional 365,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Deluxe by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 750,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,703,000 after buying an additional 399,319 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deluxe alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLX. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Deluxe from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered Deluxe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st.

Shares of NYSE:DLX opened at $49.07 on Wednesday. Deluxe Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. Deluxe had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $493.20 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deluxe Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.77%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Deluxe Co. (DLX) Stake Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/deluxe-co-dlx-stake-lessened-by-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp.html.

Deluxe Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.