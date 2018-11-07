Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) Shares Bought by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 981,965 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 438,577 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Denbury Resources worth $6,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Denbury Resources during the second quarter valued at $1,379,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Denbury Resources during the second quarter worth about $256,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Denbury Resources by 17.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,799,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $104,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266,213 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Denbury Resources by 294.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,712 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 75,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Denbury Resources during the second quarter worth about $1,156,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO James S. Matthews sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 459,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,352.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNR stock opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Denbury Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 3.74.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $387.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.72 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Denbury Resources Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Denbury Resources in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Denbury Resources from $1.30 to $4.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.01.

Denbury Resources Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

