Dermira Inc (DERM) Shares Sold by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lowered its holdings in Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 407,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 73,899 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned approximately 0.97% of Dermira worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Dermira in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in Dermira in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Dermira by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 12,854 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dermira in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dermira by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 13,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,201.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DERM opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. Dermira Inc has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $31.42. The company has a market capitalization of $536.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). Dermira had a negative return on equity of 128.21% and a negative net margin of 761.87%. The firm had revenue of $39.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Dermira Inc will post -5.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DERM. ValuEngine upgraded Dermira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dermira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Dermira in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 target price on Dermira and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dermira has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

Dermira Company Profile

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies to treat dermatologic diseases. The company's product candidates include Glycopyrronium tosylate, a novel form of an anticholinergic agent that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Olumacostat glasaretil, a novel small molecule designed to target sebum production, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and lebrikizumab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 13 that is in Phase 2b development for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

