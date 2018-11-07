Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Hugo Boss (BOSS) a €87.00 Price Target

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €87.00 ($101.16) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BOSS. Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Independent Research set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €77.92 ($90.60).

Hugo Boss stock opened at €62.28 ($72.42) on Wednesday. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €61.15 ($71.10) and a 52 week high of €81.34 ($94.58).

Hugo Boss Company Profile

HUGO BOSS AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers modern apparel, eveningwear, sportswear, casualwear, shoes, and leather accessories, as well as licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, home textiles, and writing instruments.

