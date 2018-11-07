Deutsche Bank Increases Amc Networks (AMCX) Price Target to $60.00

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMCX. ValuEngine raised Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amc Networks from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Amc Networks in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on Amc Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Shares of AMCX opened at $61.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. Amc Networks has a 12-month low of $46.89 and a 12-month high of $69.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.37. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 221.77% and a net margin of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $696.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amc Networks will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Amc Networks in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in Amc Networks by 265.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Amc Networks in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amc Networks in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Amc Networks in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

