Deutsche Bank Reiterates €6.00 Price Target for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) has been given a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BBVA. Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.60 ($8.84) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.30 ($8.49) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.85 ($10.29) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group set a €7.70 ($8.95) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Cfra set a €4.50 ($5.23) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €6.36 ($7.40).

BBVA opened at €6.65 ($7.73) on Wednesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a 52 week high of €7.93 ($9.22).

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, fixed-term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

