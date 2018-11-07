Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA) PT Set at €27.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on LHA. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Cfra set a €27.60 ($32.09) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays set a €20.90 ($24.30) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Societe Generale set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €24.82 ($28.86).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

LHA stock opened at €19.31 ($22.45) on Monday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €14.23 ($16.55) and a 12 month high of €31.26 ($36.35).

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.