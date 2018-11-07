Deutsche Post (DPW) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €30.00 ($34.88) target price by Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DPW. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.50 ($40.12) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €37.11 ($43.15).

FRA:DPW opened at €28.88 ($33.58) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

