Deutsche Post (DPW) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DPW. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Independent Research set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.50 ($40.12) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €37.04 ($43.07).

Deutsche Post stock opened at €28.93 ($33.64) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($48.05).

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

