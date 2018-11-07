Deutsche Post (DPW) PT Set at €36.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €36.00 ($41.86) price target from research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. HSBC set a €38.50 ($44.77) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €37.04 ($43.07).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at €29.09 ($33.83) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($48.05).

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.