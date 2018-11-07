Devon Energy (DVN) Given a $45.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) has been given a $45.00 target price by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DVN. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $53.00 price objective on Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $60.00 price objective on Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

DVN stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.67. 551,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,386,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.27. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $46.54.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert H. Henry sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total value of $235,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,704 shares in the company, valued at $408,926.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 168.5% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,709 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

