DexCom (DXCM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.72 million. DexCom had a negative return on equity of 7.45% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of DXCM traded up $11.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,870,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,556. DexCom has a twelve month low of $48.90 and a twelve month high of $148.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of -249.40 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DexCom to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on DexCom from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $125.00 target price on DexCom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on DexCom to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on DexCom to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.50.

In other news, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $48,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $435,835.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,392 shares of company stock valued at $23,416,280. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

