Diamond (DMD) Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 7th. In the last week, Diamond has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Diamond coin can now be bought for $1.96 or 0.00030307 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Livecoin. Diamond has a market capitalization of $5.91 million and approximately $934.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.48 or 0.02637777 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00622380 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00019384 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00026868 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00024146 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000042 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00020772 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009747 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015854 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,006,279 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

