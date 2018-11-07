Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DRNA. B. Riley raised their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a hold rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.49. 72,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,638. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $833.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.37. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.39% and a negative net margin of 1,642.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James B. Weissman sold 2,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $40,267.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Langer sold 14,531 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $232,496.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,161,228 shares of company stock worth $15,858,388 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of rare, viral infectious, chronic liver, and cardiovascular diseases. Its development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria; DCR-HBVS for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection; and DCR-PCSK9 to treat hypercholesterolemia.

