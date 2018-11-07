Diodes (DIOD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Diodes had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Diodes updated its Q4 2018 guidance to EPS.

DIOD traded up $4.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.42. 1,509,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,642. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.06. Diodes has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $39.31.

Get Diodes alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on DIOD. ValuEngine cut shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other Diodes news, VP Evan Yu sold 8,983 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $338,299.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,162.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kuo-Chih Tsai sold 2,575 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $95,609.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,016.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,504. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1.3% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 496,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,131,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 225,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after buying an additional 20,084 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 3.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 24.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 61,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 12,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/diodes-diod-posts-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-05-eps.html.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.