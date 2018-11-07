Direct Line Insurance Group (DLG) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 375 ($4.90) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 395 ($5.16). JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DLG. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 390 ($5.10) in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 399.23 ($5.22).

Shares of LON DLG opened at GBX 324.70 ($4.24) on Wednesday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 332.28 ($4.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 411.30 ($5.37).

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance products, such as business, van, and landlord insurance products for small and medium-size entities.

