Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (GASL) Stock Price Up 10.9%

Shares of Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL) rose 10.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.39 and last traded at $14.28. Approximately 554,196 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 227% from the average daily volume of 169,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL) by 123.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,351 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 3.78% of Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:GASL)

Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the performance of the ISE Revere Natural Gas Index (the Index). The ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index has been created to provide investors with a product allowing them to quickly take advantage of both event-driven news and long term trends in the natural gas industry.

