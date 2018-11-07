Distil (DIS) Stock Price Up 5%

Distil PLC (LON:DIS) shares rose 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.52 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.52 ($0.03). Approximately 500,440 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 656,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.40 ($0.03).

About Distil (LON:DIS)

Distil plc, through its subsidiaries, markets and sells spirits and wines. The company operates under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Limited Edition Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, Diva Vodka, and Jago's Vanilla Cream Liqueur in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

