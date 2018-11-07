Diversified Restaurant (SAUC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $37.49 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:SAUC traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $1.40. 95,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,975. The company has a market capitalization of $46.58 million, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 0.99. Diversified Restaurant has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $1.87.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Diversified Restaurant stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:SAUC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 885,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 2.72% of Diversified Restaurant as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 11.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SAUC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diversified Restaurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diversified Restaurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

About Diversified Restaurant

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc, a restaurant company, operates Buffalo Wild Wings franchised restaurants in the United States. The company primarily offers fresh bone-in chicken wings, frozen boneless chicken, and potatoes. As of March 8, 2018, it operated 65 franchised restaurants in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Missouri.

