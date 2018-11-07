Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 95,318 Shares of Antero Midstream Partners LP (AM)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC decreased its position in Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 423,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 95,318 shares during the quarter. Antero Midstream Partners accounts for approximately 1.6% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream Partners were worth $12,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $56,618,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream Partners by 37.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,728,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,037,000 after acquiring an additional 471,034 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream Partners by 6.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,746,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $222,001,000 after acquiring an additional 451,249 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $9,097,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream Partners by 6.3% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,175,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $152,790,000 after acquiring an additional 306,801 shares during the last quarter. 47.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AM shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Antero Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Antero Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Antero Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Antero Midstream Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Antero Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.15.

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Antero Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $34.53.

Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $266.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.91 million. Antero Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 32.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Partners LP will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This is an increase from Antero Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Antero Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 125.71%.

Antero Midstream Partners Company Profile

Antero Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling and Treatment. Its assets include 8-, 12-, 16-, 20-, 24-, and 30-inch high and low pressure gathering pipelines, compressor stations, and processing and fractionation plants that collect and process natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil from wells in the Marcellus Shale in West Virginia and the Utica Shale in Ohio; and water handling and treatment assets, which comprise two independent fresh water delivery systems that deliver fresh water from the Ohio River and several regional waterways, as well as wastewater handling services for well completion operations.

