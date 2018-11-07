Doliver Capital Advisors LP Invests $267,000 in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Doliver Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,547 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania now owns 133,948 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 12.1% in the second quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 44,208 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Co LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $5,906,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 8.2% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 68,900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

In other news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,082 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $38,887.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,387.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,448 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $228,775.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,369.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $37.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $174.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $30.43 and a twelve month high of $44.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.75 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 15.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

