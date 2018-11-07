Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Donaldson worth $5,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter valued at about $2,287,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 197.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 34,854 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 20.5% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 18.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Donaldson from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $818,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,139.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Brent Lewis sold 3,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $189,298.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

DCI stock opened at $54.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $59.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Donaldson had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $724.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/donaldson-company-inc-dci-shares-bought-by-arizona-state-retirement-system.html.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.