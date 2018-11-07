Dorman Products (DORM) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Dorman Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dorman Products currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.50.

NASDAQ DORM opened at $80.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. Dorman Products has a one year low of $56.36 and a one year high of $83.42.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $247.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.46 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 12.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul R. Lederer sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.60, for a total value of $300,655.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mathias J. Barton sold 18,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $1,544,321.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,029,634.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DORM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dorman Products by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,916,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $267,506,000 after buying an additional 288,155 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 90.4% in the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 404,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,660,000 after purchasing an additional 192,266 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Dorman Products by 29.0% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 605,614 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,369,000 after purchasing an additional 136,218 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 16.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 796,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,414,000 after purchasing an additional 110,326 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 14.9% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 743,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,199,000 after purchasing an additional 96,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

