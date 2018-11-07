Douglas James Suttles Acquires 50,000 Shares of Encana Corp (ECA) Stock

Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) CEO Douglas James Suttles purchased 50,000 shares of Encana stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $441,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,091.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Douglas James Suttles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 10th, Douglas James Suttles purchased 1,000 shares of Encana stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $12,200.00.

Encana stock opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.15. Encana Corp has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Encana had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a positive return on equity of 9.46%. Analysts forecast that Encana Corp will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Encana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.95%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ECA. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Encana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Encana from $22.00 to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Encana from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Encana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Encana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in Encana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Encana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Encana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

