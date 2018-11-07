Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv Trst (DSM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $79.01

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv Trst PLC (LON:DSM) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 79.01 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 81.50 ($1.06), with a volume of 36022 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.50 ($1.08).
In other news, insider Hugh Aldous bought 14,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £12,225.38 ($15,974.62).
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv Trst Company Profile (LON:DSM)
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to generate capital growth for shareholders over the long term, from a focused portfolio of micro-cap companies (those whose market capitalizations are under British Pound 150 million at the time of investment) targeting a compound return of 15% per annum over the long term.
