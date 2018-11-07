DXC Technology (DXC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $60.55

DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $60.55 and last traded at $60.56, with a volume of 6530008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.21.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DXC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.13.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

In other news, CEO John M. Lawrie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total transaction of $235,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul N. Saleh sold 5,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $514,464.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,158 shares of company stock worth $16,526,731. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in DXC Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,125,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,426,000 after purchasing an additional 59,176 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,123,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,245,000 after acquiring an additional 678,472 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,819,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,502,000 after acquiring an additional 319,168 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,147,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,705,000 after acquiring an additional 358,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 203.6% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,809,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “DXC Technology (DXC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $60.55” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/dxc-technology-dxc-sets-new-1-year-low-at-60-55.html.

DXC Technology Company Profile (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Featured Article: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.