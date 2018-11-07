Dynavax Technologies Co. (DVAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.63 Million

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2018

Analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will announce sales of $5.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.71 million and the lowest is $3.54 million. Dynavax Technologies reported sales of $20,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28,050%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year sales of $11.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.96 million to $15.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $93.41 million, with estimates ranging from $88.23 million to $98.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.08). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 8,570.06% and a negative return on equity of 72.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2822.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

DVAX traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $12.07. 1,366,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,619. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 8.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company's lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of the virus in adults age 18 years and older; SD-101, a cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 clinical studies; and DV281, an investigational TLR9 agonist for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Earnings History and Estimates for Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

