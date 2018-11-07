e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.59-0.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.57. e.l.f. Beauty also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $0.59-0.61 EPS.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELF. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $12.25 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup set a $15.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.44.
Shares of NYSE:ELF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.43. The stock had a trading volume of 78,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,311. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $517.21 million, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.35.
e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.
In related news, insider John P. Bailey sold 86,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $918,826.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 8,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $110,096.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 423,040 shares of company stock worth $5,289,430. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.
e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty company. The company offers cosmetics, including face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits; and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.
