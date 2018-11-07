e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Stock Price Up 3.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $14.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a hold rating on the stock. e.l.f. Beauty traded as high as $13.35 and last traded at $13.69. Approximately 61,397 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 391,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ELF. Zacks Investment Research raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. TheStreet cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider John P. Bailey sold 86,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $918,826.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan T. Fieldman sold 68,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $919,479.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 423,040 shares of company stock valued at $5,289,430. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $517.21 million, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.09 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty company. The company offers cosmetics, including face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits; and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

